NEET UG Row: CBI takes 3 accused to Delhi, likely to produce trio before magistrate for further remand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took three of the suspected accused arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case to Delhi where they were likely to be questioned extensively. NEET UG Row: CBI takes 3 accused to Delhi and will likely produce the trio before a magistrate for further remand (Representative image)

The three, Sikander Kumar Yadvendu, Nitish Kumar, and Amit Anand were taken to the national capital by a CBI team and are likely to be produced before a magistrate for further remand. Officials familiar with the matter disclosed that the three were accused in a case while Rouse Avenue Court issued a production warrant against them.

Meanwhile, the probe agency made a fifth arrest from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. The person identified as Amit Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested in Jharkhand. The CBI has found cash, three bank accounts, four cell phones, and land-related papers at Bunty’s house.

The CBI team brought him to Patna for further investigation. He will be presented in a special CBI court where the CBI will request his remand for questioning. Once, Bunty’s remand is granted, he will also be questioned by Oasis School Principal Ehsanul Haque, Vice-Principal Imtiaz Alam, journalist Jamaluddin, Chintu, and Aman together.

Sources said Bunty had been arrested based on a trail of funds allegedly collected from NEET-UG aspirants. The sleuths had zeroed in on Bunty on Wednesday. Bunty was said to be a resident of Kolkata, from Govindpur GT Road, but he dodged them and fled from the spot. However, CBI seized his SUV.

Another team raided his place in New Town, Kolkata, and searched his flat after breaking open the lock. He was finally tracked down in the Jharia area the following night based on electronic surveillance.

Earlier on Wednesday, CBI arrested Rabindra alias Aman Singh (26), one of the alleged co-conspirators in the NEET-UG paper leak case, from Dhanbad. CBI had raided both Aman’s and Bunty’s homes, but Bunty escaped at that time. Aman and Bunty are said to be relatives. The CBI suspects that Rocky and Sanjeev Mukhiya are close to Aman and Bunty and played important roles in the NEET paper leak.