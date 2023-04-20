In the backdrop of the ongoing India-New Zealand Education Week, the New Zealand government has announced an investment of NZ$ 400K towards internationalisation and student mobility initiatives. New Zealand announces NZ$ 400,000 investment as part of India strategy

These include further engagement with the New Zealand Centre at IIT Delhi to include fellowship grants and the re-launch of the partial scholarships under the New Zealand Excellence Awards, Education New Zealand said in a press statement.

New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) is a scholarship scheme designed for Indian students and is funded by Education New Zealand and all eight universities across the country. Since the launch of the scholarship in 2016, it has supported over 200 Indian students, it added.

The announcements were made at a media roundtable at the New Zealand High Commission in the presence of David Pine, New Zealand High Commissioner to India, Grant McPherson, Chief Executive, Education New Zealand; Prof. Alister Jones, Senior Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Waikato, and Dr. Erik Lithander, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Strategic Engagement University of Auckland.

Speaking at the event, Education New Zealand’s Chief Executive, Grant McPherson said, “New Zealand’s education system is future focussed and multicultural, offering students an opportunity to earn work ready degrees.”

“India is one of New Zealand’s priority partner countries for collaborations, exchanges and student mobility. We are excited that today’s announcements around the New Zealand Centre and the launch of the New Zealand Excellence Award scholarships demonstrate our commitment to India as an education partner.” he added.

Prof. James Gomes, Dean International at IIT Dehi said, “The New Zealand Centre embodies IIT Delhi’s efforts to embrace internationalisation, providing opportunities for new research collaboration and global exposure for our students. The first round of jointly funded Research Collaboration, awarded in 2022, has helped foster collaborative, sustainable and self-supporting research programmes.”

“Today’s Memorandum of Understanding has further enhanced the partnership and cooperation in research, teaching and fellowships between India and New Zealand and provides an opportunity to explore other innovative ventures,” added Prof. Gomes.