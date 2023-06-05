NIRF 2023 Rankings were released on Monday June 5, 2023. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has secured the top position in the overall category this year too. IISc Bangalore secured the second position followed by IIT Delhi at third. NIRF 2023 Rankings: IIT Madras tops in overall category, complete list here

IIT Madras got a score of 86.69% and emerged at the top place in the list. This is the fifth year in a row, IIT Madras has occupied the first position. IISC Bangalore also has retained its second position and has scored 83.09 percent and IIT Delhi 82.16 percent.

This year IIT Delhi has jumped one position up compared to last year. IIT Bombay has lost one rank and is placed in Rank 4. AIIMS Delhi has leaped up to the sixth position from ninth position last year. IIT Kanpur has retained its fifth position this year as well. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati have moved down one position each this year.

Here's list of Top 10 institutes in overall category:

1. IIT Madras

2. IISc Bangalore

3. IIT Delhi

4. IIT Bombay

5. IIT Kanpur

6. AIIMS, New Delhi

7. IIT Kharagpur

8. IIT Roorkee

9. IIT Guwahati

10. JNU, New Delhi

In 2022, IIT Bombay secured the third spot with 82.35% score, IISc Bangalore was at second position with 83.57% score and IIT Madras was on Rank 1 with a score of 87.59% .