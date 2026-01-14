NTPC, Emoneeds join hands to provide mental health support to students

The NTPC under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts has launched an initiative in partnership with Emoneeds to ensure that professional mental health support is more accessible to students and youth.

The initiative-- project Saathi-- is designed for individuals aged 13 years and above offering interactive awareness sessions that help students understand about stress and emotions and learn coping skills, according to a statement by Emoneeds, which provides care to people struggling with mental health issues.

For millions of students across India, stress, anxiety, and emotional confusion have quietly become a part of everyday life.

"Project Saathi aims to ensure that students and young people do not have to face mental health challenges alone, by making professional support more accessible, confidential, and stigma-free," the statement said.

Despite increasing awareness, many students hesitate to talk about emotional distress due to fear of judgement or lack of trusted support systems, Dr Neerja Agarwal, founder of Emoneeds, said.

"Project Saathi seeks to change this by creating a safe, non-threatening environment where students can speak openly about stress, anxiety, and emotional struggles without the fear of labels or examinations," she said.

The programme focuses on early support rather than crisis intervention, helping students recognise emotional challenges before they become overwhelming, Tanmay Goel, Co-founder, Emoneeds said.

As the technical implementation partner, Emoneeds enables students to access professional mental health support beyond classroom sessions, the statement said.

Through a secure digital platform, students can connect with qualified psychologists and counsellors, receive follow-up care when required, and continue their mental health journey in a confidential and supportive setting.

This technology-led model ensures that mental health care is not a one-time interaction, but an ongoing process tailored to individual needs, the statement said.

"Through its CSR initiatives, NTPC continues to focus on holistic development, recognising that education is incomplete without emotional well-being. By supporting Project Saathi, NTPC aims to strengthen preventive mental health care and build emotionally resilient communities, particularly in underserved regions," it said.

Beyond individual students, Project Saathi works to strengthen the role of schools, families, and communities in supporting mental well-being.

Teachers and parents are guided to identify early warning signs and respond with empathy and timely support, the statement said.

"Project Saathi is envisioned as a scalable initiative that can be expanded district by district, in collaboration with education departments and local institutions. By combining NTPC's CSR commitment with Emoneeds' clinical and technological expertise, the programme hopes to ensure that every student, regardless of location, has access to the emotional support they need to learn, grow, and thrive," it said.