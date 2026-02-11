Odisha: BJD urges Guv to appoint VCs in 13 state-run varsities

The opposition BJD in Odisha on Tuesday urged Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to immediately fill the vice-chancellor's post in 13 state-run universities.

A delegation of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal met Kambhampati at the Lok Bhavan and submitted a memorandum regarding this.

They urged the governor to appoint full-time VCs, restore fairness and merit in the selection process, fill long-standing vacancies of teachers and staff, and protect the autonomy and academic integrity of higher education institutions.

"After patiently listening to the concerns raised by the delegation, the governor assured that these matters were being actively considered. The governor informed that the process of appointment of vice-chancellors in 13 universities is underway and will be completed soon," the BJD said in a statement.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, assured the delegation that long-standing vacancies in teaching and staff posts will be filled soon, it said.

The BJD in the memorandum alleged that the state's higher education system is in a "coma" due to the inordinate delay in the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors.

Due to the absence of VCs, the universities are facing serious problems, including administrative instability, irresponsible teaching and discipline, hindrance in research work, confusion in examination conduct and delay in appointments, it alleged.