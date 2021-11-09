Home / Education / News / Private educational institutions in Hry to get property tax exemption: Vij
Haryana's Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the state’s private educational institutions will get a one year exemption from paying property tax.
Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 10:04 AM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

Vij, in an official statement, said private educational institutions in the state will get the benefit amounting to 23.50 crore.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his approval in this regard, Vij said, adding government educational buildings have already been given one year exemption from paying property tax.

The minister informed that in all 8,986 educational institutions in the state would benefit from this decision, which was taken after the state government received a request from the Federation of Private School Welfare Associations.

