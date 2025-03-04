Private universities in Assam will need security clearance, must be secular: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided that any new private university being set up in the state will first have to get security clearance and remain secular while carrying out operations. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI)

“From now on any new private university which comes up in the state will first have to secure clearances from the home and political departments in view of national security. Secondly, these private universities will have to be secular, and they shouldn’t indulge

in religious conversion both directly and indirectly,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated after the cabinet meeting.

He said if any complaints of violations of these conditions are witnessed, then the licenses of those universities will be cancelled. Sarma said the cabinet approved the new rules to give more teeth to the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007.

The cabinet approved setting up two private universities at Sipajhar and Tinsukia, MoUs for which were signed at the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure and investment summit.

“The outstanding response we received at the infrastructure and investment summit was largely responsible for the bold decision taken by the Tata Group to set up a semiconductor facility at Jagiroad,” said Sarma

“In recognition of the group’s decision and its former chairman emeritus Late Ratan Tata, the cabinet has approved naming of the area covering the semiconductor facility and associated business near it as Ratan Tata Electronics City, Jagiroad,” he added.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which concluded last week, had resulted in infrastructure and investment proposals worth ₹5.18 lakh crores including announcements by Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Group and Vedanta committing investments of ₹50,000 crores each in the state.