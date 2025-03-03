Menu Explore
Delhi University student working as newspaper vendor killed in road accident in Rohini

PTI |
Mar 03, 2025 03:16 PM IST

The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Saturday near the RTO office in Rohini when a PCR call alerted police about a road accident.

A 19-year-old Delhi University student working as a newspaper vendor was killed in a road accident in Rohini, an official said on Monday.

A 19-year-old Delhi University student working as a newspaper vendor was killed in a road accident in Rohini, an official said on Monday. (Representative Image/File photo)
According to the police, the victim was pursuing graduation and took up newspaper distribution to fund his education.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Saturday near the RTO office in Rohini when a PCR call alerted police about a road accident.

"Upon arrival, teams found a broken bicycle scattered with newspapers, but the victim had already been moved to BSA Hospital. He was declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The office further said that the deceased was identified as Rishal Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi. He was a college student who also worked as a newspaper distributor in the mornings.

"Initial investigations suggest that an unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to his fatal injuries," he added.

Police have registered an FIR and have launched an investigation into the matter. Teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible.

