IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Punjab school dept directs for biometric updation in students Aadhaar cards
Representational image. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Representational image. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
news

Punjab school dept directs for biometric updation in students Aadhaar cards

Punjab school education dept directs for biometric updation in Aadhaar cards of students
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:08 PM IST

The Punjab School Education Department has issued orders for making biometric updation in Aadhaar cards of school students to ensure timely scholarship under various schemes.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, students must have an Aadhaar card for various scholarship schemes.

"Instructions have been issued for the students between the ages group of 5 to 15 years to acquire their Aadhar card. At the same time, biometric updation has also been asked for the students who have Aadhaar cards," the statement read.

This process will begin from the new academic session.

"The Director-General of school education has issued a letter to the district education officers in this regard. The roster of primary schools regarding Aadhaar cards of students will be prepared by the District Education Officer (EE) and the roster for Middle, High and Senior Secondary will be prepared by the District Education Officer (SE) of the concerned district," the statement read.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies will provide 294 Aadhaar kits with manpower for making Aadhaar cards and they will visit different places for the said purpose.

Aadhaar biometric updation will start from primary school students, followed by the middle, high and senior secondary school students. Officials have also been asked to keep in mind the school education board's datesheet while preparing the roster of students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school aadhaar card aadhaar biometric
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational image. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Representational image. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
news

Punjab school dept directs for biometric updation in students Aadhaar cards

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Punjab school education dept directs for biometric updation in Aadhaar cards of students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Regular classes for classes 1-5 in Nagaland from March 22

PTI, Kohima
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Schools across the state were closed since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and educational institutions had been conducting online classes during the period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even as more teachers receive vaccinations against COVID-19, social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the US Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers.(AP File)
Even as more teachers receive vaccinations against COVID-19, social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the US Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers.(AP File)
news

Covid-19: US schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:01 PM IST
New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation's children to classrooms with limited space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
news

Delhi govt to release 28.24 crore funds for salaries of staff of DU colleges

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:26 PM IST
The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day convened a meeting with the principals and chairpersons of the 12 fully funded DU colleges by the Delhi government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(AP file)
Representational image.(AP file)
news

Delhi to have its school education board soon

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, Delhi's Directorate of Education has announced, "Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI file)
Representational image. (ANI file)
news

Maharashtra education department invites suggestions on fee act

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • In a government resolution issued on Tuesday, the department stated that parents, activists, and other stakeholders can send their suggestions and objections for proposed changes in the act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University Grant Commission has ordered the recognition of CAs as Post Graduate degree holders. HT file photo
The University Grant Commission has ordered the recognition of CAs as Post Graduate degree holders. HT file photo
news

UGC grants Post Graduate Degree status to CAs

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST
In a major decision, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced that CA qualification will be equivalent to a Post Graduate (PG) degree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, the Bihar government assured the House it would look into the matter pertaining to private schools collecting fees from parents for the last one academic year when schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.(HT file)
However, the Bihar government assured the House it would look into the matter pertaining to private schools collecting fees from parents for the last one academic year when schools were shut due to Covid-19 pandemic.(HT file)
news

Can’t order private schools for fees waiver, says Bihar education minister

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:36 PM IST
  • The Bihar government on Tuesday informed the Assembly it had no powers to ask private schools to waive fees as the private institutions have their own management and internal resources system to run their establishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also pointed out that the pandemic has exposed a serious digital divide and he cited instances of students taking their own lives due to lack of access to smartphones when classes moved online. He also pitched for having a national computer curriculum.(PTI file)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also pointed out that the pandemic has exposed a serious digital divide and he cited instances of students taking their own lives due to lack of access to smartphones when classes moved online. He also pitched for having a national computer curriculum.(PTI file)
news

University campuses have no longer remained inclusive spaces: Tharoor in LS

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that university campuses, in the last few years, have no longer remained inclusive spaces that safeguard freedom of expression and individual liberties
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents holding protest against School fee during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patiala on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times)
Parents holding protest against School fee during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patiala on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times)
news

Will look into issue of schools charging fees during pandemic: Bihar govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Bihar government said on Tuesday that it will look into the issue of private schools charging tuition fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
news

Karnataka Minister warns of action against schools for COVID guideline violation

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:00 AM IST
This comes after the state government had issued a notification that does not grant permission to schools for conducting physical classes for standards 1 to 5 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
news

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Speaking at a private university's event here via video conferencing, Khan also stressed the need for improving the quality of education if the country is to reap the dividends of being a "young nation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Gujarat: Shortfall of over 9k classrooms, 286 schools shut

PTI, Gandhinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Of the 33 districts in Gujarat, tribal-dominated Dahod tops the list with a shortfall of 1,087 classrooms, followed by Banaskantha with 662, Anand 596, Bhavnagar 506 and Bharuch with 496.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
delhi news

Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges: DU

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 tests were conducted for 55 people in the school after a teacher tested positive, she said. (Representative image)(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Covid-19 tests were conducted for 55 people in the school after a teacher tested positive, she said. (Representative image)(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
news

12 teachers of a school in Telangana found positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:47 PM IST
As many as 12 teachers and two others at a government school in Mancherial district of Telangana on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP