Rajasthan governor says teachers should focus on all-round development of students, details here

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Sunday said education plays a crucial role in nation-building and stressed that teachers should focus on the all-round development of their students. Addressing the All India National Educational Conference in Ajmer, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde said that teachers should focus on the all-round development of their students which will pave the way for their continuous growth. (File image)

Speaking at the All India National Educational Conference in Ajmer, he said education should enhance intellectual capabilities and co-curricular activities should also serve as tools for knowledge acquisition.

"These activities will help students gain practical knowledge beyond mere book learning, which is essential for passing their classes," Bagade said.

He said that children acquire special skills at a young age from the education they receive from their mothers and families.

Asserting that education plays a crucial role in nation-building, the governor said, "Teachers should focus on the all-round development of their students which will pave the way for their continuous growth."

"It is essential to incorporate our culture, values, and ideals into the Indian education system. Embracing the moral teachings of great personalities like Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati will contribute to the comprehensive development of students," he added.