Reopening England's schools is step towards normality, says PM Johnson
The reopening of England's schools to all pupils on Monday will mark the first step back towards normality and is only possible because of the efforts of the public to bring COVID-19 infection rates down, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Johnson has announced a roadmap for lifting lockdown measures that sees schools open first, followed in later stages by the gradual easing of restrictions on mixing with other people and the reopening of non-essential shops and other venues.
In the final stage, which will take place no earlier than June 21, the government hopes to remove all remaining legal limits on contact with others.
"The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus," Johnson said.
"It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality – and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step."
On Sunday education minister Gavin Williamson also hailed the reopening of schools as "the first step towards this process of recovery and getting everyone back to the lives that we had just over a year ago".
He also told Sky News the government was looking at a whole range of proposals to help pupils to catch up on missed education, such as a five-term year and a longer school day.
Each step on the roadmap will depend on the level of COVID-19 cases, the government has said. It hopes the pandemic can be contained by a vaccine programme that has already delivered a dose to nearly 22 million people, as well as regular testing.
Many secondary schools and colleges had already started inviting students for their first "lateral flow" COVID-19 tests, which give rapid results, with nearly 1 million conducted last week, the government said.
After three initial tests on site, students will be provided with two tests to use each week at home, it said, adding that nearly 57 million tests had been delivered to schools and colleges across the country.
Educationalists welcome Delhi govt's decision to form separate education board
Puducherry Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff
Food and Civil Supplies dept writes to Delhi government school principals
Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM
Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details
- "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Jamia VC appointment
2021 to be 'Year of Education', ₹1,000 crore investment planned: Arunachal CM
Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges
IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command
- The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today
QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100
- Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.
IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India: Vice President
QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50
Regional languages to be medium of instruction in Bihar's elementary schools
