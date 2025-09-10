School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 10
National
India calls for ‘restraint and diplomacy’ after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha
India-US to exchange trade delegations after Trump’s tweet
Congress workshop in Gujarat for district chiefs: Kharge, Rahul to attend
International
Russian drones in Poland airspace, says Ukraine, US lawmaker claims 'act of war'
US: Supreme Court to review Trump tariffs on fast-track schedule
Trump says India, US to continue trade negotiations: 'Look forward to speaking to PM Modi'
Education
Free AI courses for K-12 teachers: IIT Madras expands ‘AI for All’ programme through SWAYAM Plus
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad ends 75% mandatory attendance rule from 2025–26 academic year
Sky Was Never the Limit: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares lessons from space with AKTU graduates
Sports
Fairways and Greens: As a new chapter begins for Indian golf, all eyes should be on Kartik Singh
Shubman Gill exposed by local bowler in rare blemish as Samson rests; Abhishek rains 25 sixes to light up Asia Cup buzz
Narendra Modi Stadium to host 2026 T20 World Cup final, but Pakistan twist adds spice