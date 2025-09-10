Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 10

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 07:28 am IST

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 10): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 10, 2025.

National

India calls for ‘restraint and diplomacy’ after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha

India-US to exchange trade delegations after Trump’s tweet

Congress workshop in Gujarat for district chiefs: Kharge, Rahul to attend

International

Russian drones in Poland airspace, says Ukraine, US lawmaker claims 'act of war'

US: Supreme Court to review Trump tariffs on fast-track schedule

Trump says India, US to continue trade negotiations: 'Look forward to speaking to PM Modi'

Education

Free AI courses for K-12 teachers: IIT Madras expands ‘AI for All’ programme through SWAYAM Plus

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad ends 75% mandatory attendance rule from 2025–26 academic year

Sky Was Never the Limit: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares lessons from space with AKTU graduates

Sports

Fairways and Greens: As a new chapter begins for Indian golf, all eyes should be on Kartik Singh

Shubman Gill exposed by local bowler in rare blemish as Samson rests; Abhishek rains 25 sixes to light up Asia Cup buzz

Narendra Modi Stadium to host 2026 T20 World Cup final, but Pakistan twist adds spice

