School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 16
National
Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil says he remains loyal to party
Cong, BRS and BJP brace for triangular contest in Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll in December
Amid Google Gemini Nano Banana AI trend, IPS officer warns people about online scams
International
Trump deploys national guard to Memphis, says Chicago ‘probably next’
Tyler Robinson's chilling ‘I have bad news’ message after Charlie Kirk assassination revealed
Jalen Hurts heaps big praise on DeVonta Smith for playing through back injury vs Chiefs
Education
CBSE issues notice on eligibility for private candidates seeking additional subjects
Viksit Delhi CM Internship: 87 students chosen, to get Rs. 20K monthly stipend
Over 3.76 lakh candidates take Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam
Sports
BCCI breaks silence as ACC weighs disciplinary action over India's no-handshake snub vs Pakistan
Sunil Gavaskar shreds Salman Agha for skipping post-match interview amid handshake row: 'No one wanted excuses anyway'
Pakistan threaten to pull out of Asia Cup 2025 if PCB's demand isn't met, warns ICC; boycott could happen as early as...