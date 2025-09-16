School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 16): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 16, 2025. School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 16

National

Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil says he remains loyal to party

Cong, BRS and BJP brace for triangular contest in Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll in December

Amid Google Gemini Nano Banana AI trend, IPS officer warns people about online scams

International

Trump deploys national guard to Memphis, says Chicago ‘probably next’

Tyler Robinson's chilling ‘I have bad news’ message after Charlie Kirk assassination revealed

Jalen Hurts heaps big praise on DeVonta Smith for playing through back injury vs Chiefs

Education

CBSE issues notice on eligibility for private candidates seeking additional subjects

Viksit Delhi CM Internship: 87 students chosen, to get Rs. 20K monthly stipend

Over 3.76 lakh candidates take Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam

Sports

BCCI breaks silence as ACC weighs disciplinary action over India's no-handshake snub vs Pakistan

Sunil Gavaskar shreds Salman Agha for skipping post-match interview amid handshake row: 'No one wanted excuses anyway'

Pakistan threaten to pull out of Asia Cup 2025 if PCB's demand isn't met, warns ICC; boycott could happen as early as...