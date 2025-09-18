School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 18): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 18 2025. School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 18

National

Spurt in amoebic encephalitis cases due to increased testing: Kerala health minister

Government marks PM Modi’s birthday with documentaries, NaMo app and Seva Parv events

13 news publishers ordered to remove posts on Adani group

International

Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson was ‘fearful' of being shot by cops before surrender

‘Get off iPad!’ ATC scolds Spirit Airlines pilots for close call with Air Force One carrying Trump

Did Queen Camilla give ‘side-eye’ to Kate Middleton? Fans are certain she did

Education

Legal education not merely about producing professionals for bar, bench: CJI Gavai

Telangana CM demands Centre approve bills for 42 per cent BC quota in local body polls

IMA doctors threaten to go on 24-hour strike in Maharashtra from 8 am on Sep 18

Sports

PCB claims Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for his role in no-handshake saga in IND-PAK tie

Indian players face strict orders at Asia Cup to avoid Pakistani net bowlers after handshake row fallout: Report

Fake Pakistan football team reaches Japan, arrested and deported as visa scam triggers security red flags