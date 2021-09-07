Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, September 7, 2021 has addressed the students, teachers and education stakeholders on Shikshak Parv 2021 conclave. He has also launched key initiatives in theeducation sector.

‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ is being celebrated to honour the contribution of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020 and others.

The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated by the Ministry of Education. The celebration started on September 5 and will continue till September 17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.

Along with addressing all the education stakeholders, the Prime Minister will also launch five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian Sign Language dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books (audio books for visually impaired), School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali Portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.