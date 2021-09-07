Home / Education / News / Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi to address teachers and students today
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi to address teachers and students today(ANI)
Live

Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

Shikshak Parv 2021 is being celebrated from September 5 to 17, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the  students, teachers, and education stakeholders on therole of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020. 
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, September 7, 2021 has addressed the students, teachers and education stakeholders on Shikshak Parv 2021 conclave.  He has also launched key initiatives in theeducation sector. 

‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ is being celebrated to honour the contribution of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020 and others. 

The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated by the Ministry of Education. The celebration started on September 5 and will continue till September 17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.

Along with addressing all the education stakeholders, the Prime Minister will also launch five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian Sign Language dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books (audio books for visually impaired), School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali Portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv Theme: Minister Annapurna Devi congratulates teachers 

    MoS for Education, Annapurna Devi has congratulated the teachers who have received the National Award. She took her official Twitter handle to congratulate the teachers. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 11:07 AM IST

    PM Modi Speech on Shikshak Parv

  • SEP 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv: What is N-DEAR

    While addressing the education stakeholders, the Prime Minister informed about N-DEAR. He said that National Digital Educational Architecture i.e., N-DEAR is going to play a big role by eliminating inequality in education. Just as the UPI interface has revolutionized the banking sector, N-DEAR will act as a super connect between all academic activities. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:57 AM IST

    PM Modi urges private sectors to bring vibrant changes 

    "The government is tirelessly bringing vibrant changes in the educational sector to change the face of Indian education and welcomes the private sector to come forward and contribute their bit", Prime Minister said. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:53 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv Latest Updates: What is Vidyanjali 2.0

    Vidyanjali 2.0 is a portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development. It is the platform for the country's resolve to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' with 'Sabka Prayas'.

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:51 AM IST

    NEP 2020: PM Modi speaks on National Education Policy

    PM Modi says, “From the formulation of NEP to implementation, there has been contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level. You all deserve praise for this. Now we have to take this participation to a new level, we also have to involve the society in it.” 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST

    PM Modi congratulates teachers for receiving National Award 

    Prime Minister has congratulated the teachers who have received the National Award this year. He said, “The contribution you all have made for the future of the students in the country in difficult times is incomparable, commendable.”

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:46 AM IST

    PM Modi on Shikshak Parv: New initiatives launched 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Speech begins 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech at Shikshak Parv. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv Today: Prime Minister to launch 5 initiative today 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:37 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv 2021: PM Modi to address the stakeholders soon 

    Prime Minister will address the education stakeholders soon. The Shikshak Parv has been inaugurated by PM Modi. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:35 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv: Education Minister begins the conclave 

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has started the Shikshak Parv conclave and welcomes the Prime Minister along with other Ministers, education stakeholders and others. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv Latest Updates: Conclave Begins 

    Shiksha Parv 2021 begins. 

    Watch Conclave Here 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:30 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv Theme

    Shiksha Parv is being celebrated by the Ministry of Education. The celebration started on September 5 and will continue till September 17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:25 AM IST

    PM Modi Speech on Shikshka Parv: Five initiatives to be launched 

    Along with PM Modi Speech on Shikshka Parv, the Prime Minister will also launch 5 initiatives on the occasion, including Indian Sign Language dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books (audio books for visually impaired), School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali Portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:20 AM IST

    PM Modi on Shikshak Parv: Where to watch 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:15 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv Today: Who will be attending the event 

    Students, teachers, and education stakeholders can attend the event virtually. The conclave will also be attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv 2021: PM Modi to speak on many aspects 

    The Prime Minister will address education stakeholders on the role of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020 and others in the Shikshak Parv today at 10.30 am. 

  • SEP 07, 2021 10:06 AM IST

    Shikshak Parv:  Ministry of Education organises the event 

    Ministry of Education has organized the Shikshak Parv 2021 event. Prime Minister Modi will address the education stakeholders at 10.30 am today. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shikshak parv prime minister narendra modi education
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi to address teachers and students today(ANI)
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi to address teachers and students today(ANI)
news

Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi addresses teachers, students & stakeholders   

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Shikshak Parv 2021 is being celebrated from September 5 to 17, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi now addresses students, teachers, and education stakeholders on role of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020. 
READ FULL STORY
Bihar: Specially-abled girl learns to write with toes, aims to be a teacher
Bihar: Specially-abled girl learns to write with toes, aims to be a teacher
news

Bihar: Specially-abled girl learns to write with toes, aims to be a teacher

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:58 PM IST
A 14-year-old specially-abled girl hailing from Bihar's Patna has become the epitome of courage and grit to move forward in life as she continued to peruse her education by learning to write with her toes after she lost both her hands in an accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities
MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities
news

MP minister proposes to rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru' in state universities

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The name of the Vice Chancellor's post, which is currently being called, 'Kulpati' would be renamed as 'Kulguru' in the state universities, said Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi to address Shikshak Parv, launch key initiatives in education on Sept 7
PM Modi to address Shikshak Parv, launch key initiatives in education on Sept 7
news

PM Modi to address Shikshak Parv, launch key initiatives in education on Sept 7

Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of the Shikshak Parv 2021 on September 7. The event will be held via video conferencing at 10.30 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka(https://twitter.com/BCNagesh_bjp/status/1434754732870934528/photo/1)
Schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka(https://twitter.com/BCNagesh_bjp/status/1434754732870934528/photo/1)
news

Schools reopen for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka

PTI |
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Schools reopened for students of classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka on Monday, by following strict COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures (SOP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;K administration allows reopening of schools for classes 10, 12 (HT Photo)
J&K administration allows reopening of schools for classes 10, 12 (HT Photo)
news

J&K administration allows reopening of schools for classes 10, 12

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday allowed reopening of higher educational institutions and schools for students of classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As JNU reopens from Monday, research scholars demand library be opened too(File Photo)
As JNU reopens from Monday, research scholars demand library be opened too(File Photo)
news

As JNU reopens in phases from Monday, research scholars demand library be opened

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 05:40 PM IST
As Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gears up phased reopening from Monday, many research students have demanded that the administration resume library facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana: Residential universities to continue holding online classes till Oct 15(Saumya Khandelwal/ HT file)
Haryana: Residential universities to continue holding online classes till Oct 15(Saumya Khandelwal/ HT file)
news

Haryana: Residential universities to continue holding online classes till Oct 15

Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • However, universities and colleges will be opened for doubt classes, practical classes, practical exams and offline exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Kovind commends teachers for going digital amid COVID-19 lockdowns(File Photo)
President Kovind commends teachers for going digital amid COVID-19 lockdowns(File Photo)
news

President Kovind commends teachers for going digital amid COVID-19 lockdowns

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 03:24 PM IST
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind commended the efforts of teachers in a virtual ceremony for quickly learning to use digital platforms, in order to continue the education process amid COVID lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi to address 'Shikshak Parv' on Tuesday
PM Modi to address 'Shikshak Parv' on Tuesday
news

PM Modi to address 'Shikshak Parv' on Tuesday

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' on September 7 via video-conferencing and will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Teacher Award 2021 Live: President Kovind to felicitate teachers soon(Representational Image)
National Teacher Award 2021 Live: President Kovind to felicitate teachers soon(Representational Image)
news

Teachers' day 2021 Live: President Kovind presents national teacher awards 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, September 5, presented the national teacher award to 44 teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day.
READ FULL STORY
Cong seeks SC-monitored probe into JEE exam paper leak(Keshav Singh/HT File)
Cong seeks SC-monitored probe into JEE exam paper leak(Keshav Singh/HT File)
news

Cong seeks SC-monitored probe into JEE exam paper leak

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination after the CBI arrested seven persons in this connection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers' Day 2021: The shortlisted teachers will be awarded at a ceremony that will be held on Teachers' Day on Sunday.(HT )
Teachers' Day 2021: The shortlisted teachers will be awarded at a ceremony that will be held on Teachers' Day on Sunday.(HT )
news

Delhi govt to celebrate Teachers' Day as 'Abhar Diwas', award 122 teachers

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Teachers' Day 2021: Delhi govt to celebrate Teachers' Day as 'Abhar Diwas', award 122 teachers
READ FULL STORY
Close
INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala. (HT File)
INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala. (HT File)
others

OP Chautala scores 88 marks in Class 10 English compartment exam

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief OP Chautala on Saturday reportedly became the oldest student in the history of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to pass the Class 10 examination after the board announced his English compartment exam result in which he scored 88 marks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faculties of MoE's TEQIP project demand regularisation of services
Faculties of MoE's TEQIP project demand regularisation of services
news

Faculties of MoE's TEQIP project demand regularisation of services

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Over 150 assistant professors who were recruited under the third phase of the Ministry of Education's TEQIP project have been protesting in the national capital demanding regularisation of their services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.