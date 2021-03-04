Shiv Nadar University Chennai appoints Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as VC

Shiv Nadar University Chennai on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as its Founding Vice Chancellor.

Bhattacharyya is a widely acclaimed academician and was previously the Director (officiating) at IIT Kharagpur, a statement said.

In a career spanning over three decades, he has demonstrated outstanding scholarship in his field, rigour for academic excellence and support for the faculty's role in achieving this, driving pedagogical redesign as well as commitment to teaching and research, it added.

Bhattacharyya has also been the Director of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.

As the Vice Chancellor, Bhattacharyya will provide academic and administrative leadership to the University's vision of becoming a pioneering institution of higher education, setting new global academic benchmarks and revolutionising the education landscape in the country, the statement said.

"We are confident that he will steer the University along with a team of acclaimed academicians and industry mentors to create an enabling environment that blends academic rigour, culture of research and sustained industry engagement," R Srinivasan, Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai, said.

Under Bhattacharyya's leadership and vast experience, Shiv Nadar University Chennai will establish itself as an institution creating an enduring foundation for success of its students, Srinivasan added.

Bhattacharyya has also been associated with prestigious institutions such as IIEST (Shibpur), BITS (Pilani) and Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR).

He has held visiting faculty positions with Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany and University of Durban-Westville, South Africa.

He has published over 200 research papers in renowned journals and conferences and authored multiple books on structural engineering.

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai was launched in October 2020 as the first private University to be legislated in Tamil Nadu after 90 years. The University is housed in a campus at Kalavakkam.

The University offers various programmes including in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; and Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Internet of Things.

These programmes have been designed in line with the evolving educational and professional requirements in India and internationally.