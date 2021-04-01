IND USA
Delhi University colleges, fully funded by the Delhi government, have been at loggerheads for a few months over grants for payments of salaries.(HT file)
Sisodia meets DU's acting vice chancellor to resolve pending issues

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Delhi University's acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.

Delhi University colleges, fully funded by the Delhi government, have been at loggerheads for a few months over grants for payments of salaries.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Vice Chancellor of @UnivofDelhi, to resolve all pending issues, and to plan how Delhi Govt and @UnivofDelhi can collaborate to provide innovative and high-quality Higher Education to the students of Delhi," Sisodia tweeted.

