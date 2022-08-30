Smart India Hackathon 2022: IGNOU team among first prize winning teams

A team of IGNOU students has been selected as the first Prize winner in the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. The grand finale was organized by the Ministry of Education on August 25 and 26, 2022 in Ranchi, Erode and Hyderabad.

According to a press statement issued by the varsity, the winning team led by Kunal Ambasta ( MCA program student) was awarded a cash prize of one lakh by the Ministry of Education.

Team IgnASM was 1st Runner up and they worked on the problem statement to develop positive emotions among students across all age groups for holistic development and well-being in the Student Innovation category.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 is a nationwide product development competition, where problem statements are posed to students for innovative solutions to some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives.

IGNOU nominated 5 teams to participate at the National level of the SIH 2022 organized by the MoE and AICTE. Out of which three teams participated in the Smart India Hackathon-2022 Grand Finale held at different Nodal Centres.

To select and nominate students to the national level SIH 2022, an internal Hackathon, Smart IGNOU Hackathon-2022, was organized by the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE), IGNOU from March 11 to 14, 2022.

Around 25 proposals were received, 8 teams presented their ideas and proposals and 5 teams were selected and nominated to participate at the National level in the Smart India Hackathon-2022.

Smart India Hackathon is a national initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organizations. Problem statements are given by Government, Non-Government and private organisations and students are expected to provide solutions to these real-life problems through innovations. Each problem statement has a winner’s prize of ₹1 lakh.

