SNAMUN '23, the three-day conference at The Lawrence School, Sanawar concluded on Saturday, July 29. SNAMUN '23 conference concludes at The Lawrence School, Sanawar

Over the course of three days, the conference brought together students from leading schools across the country who engaged in insightful discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at building a safer, more inclusive world, the institute said in a press statement.

The theme of the conference was: Peace, Justice and Sustainability.

The conference ended with distribution of awards to individuals and schools for their exemplary performance.

Himmat Singh Kular of Saint Kabir School, Chandigarh won the Secretary General's Best Delegate award for his “outstanding diplomatic skills, critical thinking, and impressive contributions to committee sessions,” the institute has informed.

The Best School Delegation award was conferred to Modern School, Barakhambha, New Delhi. “The delegation showcased unparalleled teamwork, effective communication, and a commitment to driving positive change on a global scale,” it added.

Viraj Gupta of The Lawrence School, Sanawar was awarded with the Best Delegate Award in the committee on the United Nations Security Council for his “exceptional prowess in diplomacy, negotiation, and strategic thinking.”

Vinod Sultanpuri, Member Legislative Assembly, Himachal Pradesh and an alumnus of the school, said, “Being invited to the event was a true honor. In a world often constrained by rigidity, SNAMUN’23 has paved the way for progressive social movement. Change is made one day at a time, and everyone needs to do their bit in order to slowly make a change. Fearlessness and truthfulness in our thoughts are key factors, as our thought processes need to be original.”