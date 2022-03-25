Study In Australia: Destination showcase event on Mar 29, 31 in Delhi, Mumbai

Study In Australia: Study Gold Coast and Study Queensland will host a destination showcase event for Indian students looking for education opportunities in Australia. The event will be held in Delhi on March 29, from 11:30 am to 3 pm and in Mumbai on March 31, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Key representatives from education agencies, individual counsellors and consultants will meet officials from Bond University, Southern Cross University and Griffith University at the event to explore cross-border education, an official statement said.

Elaborating on the event, Tom Tate, Mayor of the City of Gold Coast stated “The Gold Coast has an entrepreneurial spirit and continues to expand rapidly as Australia’s fastest growing city. With students able to stay in our city with up to 4 years post study work rights it’s a great place for graduates to launch their careers. As a co-host of the 2032 Olympic Games there are more opportunities on the Gold Coast now than ever before and the legacy of that event will ensure those opportunities continue well beyond the Games.”

“India and Australia are at a juncture of comprehensive strategic partnership and education being a key sector, Study Queensland as the specialist international education and training unit of Trade and Investment Queensland, is committed to improve cross border education. Besides, with the city being a co-host of Olympic Games in 2032, students will get career opportunities with higher growth including part-time employment that students can pursue whilst studying and graduate achieving their career roles….” Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner - South Asia, TIQ said.