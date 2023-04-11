Home / Education / News / TCS iON to deliver Oxford University admission tests

TCS iON to deliver Oxford University admission tests

Apr 11, 2023

This will replace Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT), which will continue to deliver the TSA and BMAT tests for relevant courses for one more year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has been selected by Oxford University to deliver most of their admission tests 2023 onwards.

This will replace Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT), which will continue to deliver the TSA and BMAT tests for relevant courses for one more year, it said.

“‘This new agreement with TCS offers exciting opportunities for the future of our admissions testing, including the possibility of wholly digital delivery and marking. I am confident that our new arrangement with TCS will help in time to modernize how the tests are delivered and over the coming months we will be consulting with a range of stakeholders, including students and schools and colleges, to ensure their views are considered throughout the development phase. We look forward to taking this project forward with all our partners”, said Dr. Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach, at Oxford University.

TCS iON’s Global Head, Venguswamy Ramaswamy said, “The development and delivery of digital assessment within the school setting is a particularly interesting project for TCS…This work has the potential to transform the paper-based testing environment typically still found in educational settings. TCS iON is an acknowledged leader in transforming large-scale, high-stakes assessments in India and elsewhere. We are excited to bring our expertise in working with the University of Oxford, one of the biggest names in education, to make digital assessment possible for its admissions tests.”

Oxford's admissions tests include CAT, HAT, ELAT, MAT, MLAT, PAT, AMELAT, and the Philosophy test. Additionally, a new Geography Admissions Test (GAT) will be introduced for 2023.

