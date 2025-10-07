New Delhi, A government teachers' grouping has accused the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University of spending around ₹40 lakh on its foundation day celebrations despite poor condition of the city's polytechnic institutes. The DSEU vice-chancellor rejected the charges as "baseless and without facts." Teachers' forum slams DSEU over foundation day splurge, flags rickety infra at polytechnics

The Gazetted Officers Forum for Technical Education said the foundation day event, originally planned to conclude on October 8, was extended to October 11.

The forum alleged that teachers and staff in the technical education sector were dissatisfied with the university's spending priorities.

"Most of Delhi's polytechnic colleges suffer from leaking roofs, lack of potable water, inadequate seating arrangements for faculty and unhygienic toilets. Spending lakhs on such formal events is inappropriate," GOFTE said in a statement.

It also demanded that Delhi's polytechnic institutes be separated from DSEU and be allowed to operate independently as before.

The DSEU was formed by merging several existing government institutions, including 10 polytechnics, into a new university.

Responding to the allegations, DSEU Vice Chancellor Prof Ashok Kumar Nagawat told PTI that all claims made by the "so-called GOFTE" were "without facts."

"The University conducts all activities as per prescribed rules, procedures and approved financial provisions. Each campus receives sufficient funds and there is no financial shortage," Nagawat said.

He added that the university has submitted a ₹60–70 crore proposal to upgrade laboratories and infrastructure on diploma-level campuses by March 2026, which the Delhi government has approved.

On July 26, GOFTE protested at Jantar Mantar, alleging that DSEU had failed to secure recognition from the All India Council for Technical Education , making students ineligible for certain jobs.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education, according to the varsity's website.

GOFTE comprises former lecturers and staff of polytechnic institutes that were merged into DSEU in 2020.

"We do not wish to be part of DSEU; we want to continue serving as lecturers and staff at the polytechnics and operate as we did prior to the merger," its general secretary, Lokesh Kumar, told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.