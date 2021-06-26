Home / Education / News / Telangana: 24 Army officers graduate as engineers from MCEME
Telangana: 24 Army officers graduate as engineers from MCEME(File photo)
Telangana: 24 Army officers graduate as engineers from MCEME

In a solemn convocation ceremony with COVID-19 protocols in place, as many as 24 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course were conferred with their engineering degrees at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Friday.
ANI | , Secunderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:59 AM IST

In a solemn convocation ceremony with COVID-19 protocols in place, as many as 24 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course were conferred with their engineering degrees at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Friday.

Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan congratulated the graduating officers with special compliments to all the award winners.

He motivated the graduating officers to always lead ethically, professionally, and with the courage of conviction.

"Graduation is the stepping stone for your knowledge and I would expect the officers to meet the aspirations of the Indian Army with astute and meticulous engineering support and innovative solutions, regardless of all adversities," the Lieutenant General asserted.

Lt Akshaydeep Dwivedi was awarded DGEME Gold Medal for overall first in the merit of TES-35 Course, and Lt Shubham Anandrao was awarded GOC-in-C, Army Training Command trophy and book prize for best all-round student officer of TES-35 Course.

