Telangana Director of Intermediate Education holds review meet to assess the progress of admissions, details here
Director of Intermediate Education, Telangana emphasised increasing admissions is a key priority for strengthening public education in the state.
Director of Intermediate Education, Telangana Krishna Aditya conducted a review meeting in Hyderabd to assess the progress of intermediate admissions for the academic year 2025- 26 in 430 Government Junior Colleges across the state.
During the virtual meeting, the director interacted with the Principals and Junior Lecturers of Government Junior Colleges.
It is learned that around 35,000 admissions have been enrolled so far, while the department is targeting over one lakh admissions this academic year.
The director emphasised that increasing admissions is a key priority for strengthening public education in the state.
TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Know about past trends of TSBIE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results
During the meeting, he also advised lecturers to proactively coordinate with nearby school headmasters and parents to create awareness about the advantages of enrolling in Government Junior Colleges.
He directed the principals and lecturers to identify their infrastructural requirements and submit proposals to the department for necessary support.
Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check KSEAB Class 10 supply results when out
The meeting also shed light on important areas such as free supply of text books, well-qualified and dedicated teaching faculty, well-equipped laboratories, computer labs and playgrounds, stress-free academic environment with structured academic planning and career guidance awareness programs, remedial classes for academically weaker students, holistic development through cultural, sports and community-oriented activities, and notable student achievements in academics and competitive examinations.
AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Where, how to check IPASE result when released
Meanwhile, Krishna Aditya also directed all lecturers to take ownership in shaping the future of their students and to work collectively in reinforcing the credibility and excellence of Government Junior Colleges.