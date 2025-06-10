Telangana Director of Intermediate Education holds review meet to assess the progress of admissions, details here

Director of Intermediate Education, Telangana Krishna Aditya conducted a review meeting in Hyderabd to assess the progress of intermediate admissions for the academic year 2025- 26 in 430 Government Junior Colleges across the state. Director of Intermediate Education, Telangana Krishna Aditya conducts a review meeting to assess the progress of intermediate admissions for the academic year 2025- 26 in 430 Government Junior Colleges across the state.

During the virtual meeting, the director interacted with the Principals and Junior Lecturers of Government Junior Colleges.

It is learned that around 35,000 admissions have been enrolled so far, while the department is targeting over one lakh admissions this academic year.

The director emphasised that increasing admissions is a key priority for strengthening public education in the state.

During the meeting, he also advised lecturers to proactively coordinate with nearby school headmasters and parents to create awareness about the advantages of enrolling in Government Junior Colleges.

He directed the principals and lecturers to identify their infrastructural requirements and submit proposals to the department for necessary support.

The meeting also shed light on important areas such as free supply of text books, well-qualified and dedicated teaching faculty, well-equipped laboratories, computer labs and playgrounds, stress-free academic environment with structured academic planning and career guidance awareness programs, remedial classes for academically weaker students, holistic development through cultural, sports and community-oriented activities, and notable student achievements in academics and competitive examinations.

Meanwhile, Krishna Aditya also directed all lecturers to take ownership in shaping the future of their students and to work collectively in reinforcing the credibility and excellence of Government Junior Colleges.