The University of Melbourne launches its Alumni Network and Melbourne Global Alumni Ambassadors Program in India

The University of Melbourne has launched its Alumni Network and Melbourne Global Alumni Ambassadors Program in India as part of a week-long series of events to deepen engagement with students and stakeholders across the country, a press release by the University stated. The University of Melbourne has launched its Alumni Network and Melbourne Global Alumni Ambassadors Program in India.

The University’s Indian alumni cohort is one of the largest global alumni communities residing outside of Australia. The India Alumni Network and Ambassadors program will provide new opportunities for local alumni to connect with each other, expand their networks and grow community engagement initiatives across several cities within India, informed the University.

“The University of Melbourne takes great pride in the strong partnerships developed in India and it has been my privilege to see for myself the mutual benefit, capability build, and impact we are creating together,” said Professor Phillips, the standing deputy to the Vice-Chancellor and the Chief Academic Officer of the University in the media release.

According to the press release, during the launch of the Ambassadors Program and addressing a major cohort of India-based University alumni, Nick Blinco, Vice-President Advancement, Communications and Marketing noted that the Australia-India connection is one of the most important international relationships for the University of Melbourne, which is committed to supporting India’s education agenda.

“ The University of Melbourne has established many long-term partnerships with esteemed Indian varsities. The University’s ambition has been to partner across the learning lifecycle and co-design and pilot programs that enable a scalable approach to provide as many Indian students as possible with education opportunities,” said the University.

According to The University of Melbourne, the institution will also expand its presence in India next year, with the establishment of a Global Centre in Delhi to build on existing engagements in-country. The facility will enable the institution to showcase its full range of educational courses, research programs and host events such as lecture series, cultural performances and exhibitions.

