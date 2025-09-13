Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
“Those who win should not mock others who lost”, message of Class 3 student wins praise of minister Sivankutty

PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 03:54 pm IST

Ahan Anoop, a Class 3 student from Kerala, won praises from General Education Minister V Sivankutty for his thoughtful comment in the answer sheet. 

A class 3 student at a school in Thalassery of Kannur district has earned praise from Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty for his comment in his answer sheet that ‘those who win should not mock others who lost.’

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. shared the message of Class 3 student Ahan Anoop on social media and said it is a great message in life. He also heaped praises on public schools in the state.
In the school test, students of O Chandu Menon memorial government school at Valiyamadavil in Thalassery, were asked to write down the rules of different games being held at the school level.

The student, Ahan Anoop, who chose the ‘lemon and spoon’ contest, wrote down all the rules of the game and as the fifth one, he wrote, “Those who win should not mock those who lost.”

The answer sheet was shared on social media by Anoop’s mother, which was later posted by Sivankutty on Facebook.

“It is a great message in life which was provided in the answer sheet by a class III student. My hearty congratulations,” the minister said in his post.

“This is how our public schools are providing education to the students and moving forward,” he said.

