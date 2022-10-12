Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: IISc tops, top 10 Indian Universities

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023 has been announced. This year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has secured the top place among the Indian universities.

Five Indian universities made it into the world's top 500 varsities. IISc has been placed under 251-300 bracket. The complete list of top 10 Indian Universities is enlisted below.

Top 10 Indian Universities

Bracket Name of the Institute 251-300 IISc 351-400 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 351-400 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 401-500 Alagappa University 401-500 Mahatma Gandhi University 501-600 IIT Ropar 501-600 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 501-600 Jamia Millia Islamia 501-600 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 601-800 BHU

In total, 22 Indian universities made it below rank 800 - three of which were debutant entries. DTU, Graphic Era University, IIT Indore, IIIT, Delhi, Jamia Hamdard University, JNU, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, KIIT University also have been put under 601-800 bracket.