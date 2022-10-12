Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: IISc tops, top 10 Indian Universities
Published on Oct 12, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Times Higher Education Rankings 2023 have been released. IISc has topped the list among Indian Universities. Check the other top 10 universities.
Times Higher Education Rankings 2023 has been announced. This year, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has secured the top place among the Indian universities.
Five Indian universities made it into the world's top 500 varsities. IISc has been placed under 251-300 bracket. The complete list of top 10 Indian Universities is enlisted below.
Top 10 Indian Universities
|Bracket
|Name of the Institute
|251-300
|IISc
|351-400
|JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|351-400
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|401-500
|Alagappa University
|401-500
|Mahatma Gandhi University
|501-600
|IIT Ropar
|501-600
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|501-600
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|501-600
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|601-800
|BHU
In total, 22 Indian universities made it below rank 800 - three of which were debutant entries. DTU, Graphic Era University, IIT Indore, IIIT, Delhi, Jamia Hamdard University, JNU, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, KIIT University also have been put under 601-800 bracket.
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics