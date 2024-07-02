Tripura CM stresses identifying loopholes to improve result of Vidyajyoti schools, details inside

With the poor performance of a total of 125 Tripura schools under the Vidyajyoti scheme in Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE)-run board examinations, the Tripura government has focused on identifying loopholes to improve results in the future. The Class 10 and Class 12 recorded 61 percent and 55 percent pass percentage this year, as per Education Department sources. (HT Photo)

Of a total of 125 Vidyajyoti schools, 29 are Bengali medium and the rest 96 are English medium. The Class 10 and Class 12 recorded 61 percent and 55 percent pass percentage this year, as per Education Department sources.

In a review meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Monday evening, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha asked the concerned headmasters and teachers to focus on improving the English skills of the students studying in Vidyajyoti schools and also ensure to make studies are understandable to the students during classes.

Simultaneously, he laid special emphasis on focusing on the schools that recorded poor results in the board examinations. If required, the state might hold talks with the CBSE experts, he added.

He also stressed the School Monitoring Committee ( SMC) to play an active role in this regard.

" The state government is taking all kinds of initiatives to improve the board results. The central government launched New Education Policy to improve quality education in the country. We shall surely get its benefit. If we resolve the problem after identifying it, success will surely come", said CM Saha.

Special Secretary of Education Department Raval Hamendra Kumar, in the meeting, highlighted different problems including lack of proper infrastructure in Vidyajyoti schools. He also stated that special focus was given to imparting training to teachers on the teaching process.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, secretary to CM PK Chakraborty, director of Higher Education Department NC Sharma, other officials, different district Education officers, and teachers also attended the meeting.

Earlier in May, the Education Department asked the teachers to conduct special classes for the students who failed to qualify for their board examinations during the entire summer vacation.

The state government approved to convert a total of 100 schools to " Vidyajyoti Schools" with state-of-the-art facilities for providing quality education in 2021. All these schools were affiliated with CBSE under Mission 100. Later, more schools were brought under the Vidyajyoti scheme.

Different political parties including CPI(M) and Congress criticized the BJP for the unplanned conversion of Bengali medium schools to English medium with the shortage of qualified teachers.

