University of Strathclyde launches Innovative LLM Law, Technology and Innovation Course

The University of Strathclyde Law School invites applications for its newly launched LLM Law, Technology and Innovation course. The University of Strathclyde Law School has launched a new LLM Law, Technology and Innovation course, designed to equip students with a deep understanding of the legal complexities surrounding emerging technologies.(File Photo / Reuters)

According to a press release by the University of Strathclyde, the course is designed to help students understand legal complexities surrounding emerging technologies. The critical intersection of law, technology, and innovation are addressed through the course.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Students will be provided with practical skills and as well as theoretical knowledge that will help them navigate the evolving landscape of modern legal practice, informed the university.

Duration:

The LLM Law, Technology and Innovation course may be completed over one year (full-time). Upon successful completion of six modules and a summer project, students will be awarded the LLM degree.

The summer project options include a dissertation, internship, consultancy, enhanced research proposal, or coding project.

Students have the opportunity to apply to do an internship or consultancy as their summer project in preference to a dissertation.

Eligibility Criteria:

A First or second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in Law or any other discipline.

Other qualifications may be accepted where the applicant has relevant work experience. Please note that a Law or Computer Science degree is not required for entry to this programme, mentioned the press release.

Fee Details:

The fee for international students joining this course is £21,700 for 2024/25.

International applicants are eligible to apply for the Humanities & Social Sciences Postgraduate Taught International Scholarship. The value of the scholarship is £4,000 - £5,000.

Students must hold an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in the academic year 2024/5 before their scholarship application will be considered.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Study Abroad: Take a look at University of Glasgow’s new India Merit award for 2024