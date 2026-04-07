UAE Indian schools start academic year online amid geopolitical tensions
The shift comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, prompting precautionary measures.
Indian schools across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have started the new academic year 2026-27. This year, the academic session began with online classes amid geopolitical tensions across the country.
The shift comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, prompting precautionary measures across the Gulf region.
As per the Khaleej Times report, school leaders say the focus has had to shift beyond academics in these early days. Ensuring that students feel safe, settled, and connected has taken priority, especially as children tune in from different locations and circumstances.
The schedule remains light, with morning assemblies, introductions to new teachers, orientation sessions, and student leadership induction ceremonies, reported TOI.
UAE extends distance learning in schools till April 17 amid US-Iran war
The Ministry of Education, UAE, had already announced the extension of distance learning for students until April 17, 2026, which applied to all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Board issues notice on assessment scheme for result declaration in Middle East region
CBSE has also cancelled the exams amid the war situation in the Middle East regions. The Board had released the assessment scheme for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 in the Middle East region. As per the official assessment scheme, results shall be prepared for students who appeared in all exams, 4 exams, 3 exams, 2 exams, and private students registered under the compartment category.
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