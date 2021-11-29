Home / Education / News / UGC asks universities to encourage participation in global FinTech event
news

UGC asks universities to encourage participation in global FinTech event

  • The global FinTech event “Infinity Forum” will be held on December 3 and 4. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on December 3.
UGC asks universities to encourage participation in global FinTech event .(HT file)
UGC asks universities to encourage participation in global FinTech event .(HT file)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to encourage participation in the global FinTech event “Infinity Forum”, scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4. The event is being organized by The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and will be held in virtual mode.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on December 3, the UGC has said in the letter to VCs and college principals, adding that this year the United Kingdom, Indonesia and South Africa are participating in the event as partner countries.

“IFSCA is offering an opportunity to students to develop and submit Call for Action papers on (i) Policy recommendations emanating out of various sessions at the Infinity Forum and (ii) suggestions on themes and sub-themes for discussion at Infinity Forum 2022,” the UGC has said in the letter.

Students can register for the event till November 30. The Call for Action papers should be sent by December 18.

Details of the event:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out