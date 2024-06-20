UGC NET 2024 cancelled not due to complaints but to safeguard students' interest: Official

A day after the UGC-NET was cancelled, Education Ministry officials said no complaints were received about the exam but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available with them to protect students' interests. UGC NET June 2024 Cancelled Live Updates The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.(Santosh Kumar/HT)

Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the CBI and is currently under investigation.

"No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard the interests of the students," he said.

"A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Jaiswal told the reporters.

In an official press release, the Education Ministry said that a day after the exam was held, the UGC received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised.

The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately," the ministry said.

Amid the growing protests against the NEET UG exam, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that a lot of improvement is required in the National Testing Agency (NTA) while reiterating that no culprit will be spared.

