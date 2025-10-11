UKSSSC cancels graduate-level recruitment exam over alleged paper-leak, re-exam in three months

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Saturday cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination, the question paper of which was allegedly leaked, officials said. UKSSSC has cancelled a graduate-level recruitment exam over alleged paper-leak, A re-exam will be held in three months (Representational Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination will again be held within three months, they said, adding that the date will be announced soon.

"The graduate-level examination held on September 21 for recruitment to various government departments in the state has been cancelled," UKSSC Chairman G S Martolia said.

Also read: Inquiry commission on UKSSSC paper leak submit report to Uttarakhand CM Dhami

During the examination, three pages of the question paper were allegedly leaked from a centre in Haridwar, causing a stir across the state.

More than one lakh candidates had appeared in the examination for 416 posts.

Aspirants under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union launched a massive agitation against the alleged paper leak, following which the state government recommended a CBI probe in the matter.