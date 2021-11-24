Union Cabinet approves continuation of apprentice scheme, NATS, for next 5 years

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 has approved the continuation of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for the next five years. It has also approved the stipendiary support of Rs. 3,054 crore, which is about 4.5 times the expenditure made during the previous 5 years, to apprentices who undergo apprenticeship training up to March 31, 2026.

Close to 9 lakhs apprentices will be trained by industry and commercial organisations, as per an official statement.

The NATS will provide apprenticeships in the emerging areas under 'Production Linked Incentive' (PLI) such as mobile manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, pharma sector, electronics/ technology products, automobile sector etc. The scheme will also be preparing skilled manpower for connectivity/ logistics industry sectors, identified under GatiShakti.

“This scheme aims to raise the standards of skill level by strengthening the skill ecosystem and as a result, will provide employment to approximately 7 lakhs youths in the next five years,” the official statement adds.

Under this scheme, apprentices who have completed graduate and diploma programme in Engineering, Humanities, Science and Commerce will receive stipend of Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 8,000 per month, respectively.

