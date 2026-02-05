University of Birmingham launches future skills scholarship for Indian students
University of Birmingham is offering Future Skills Scholarship for Indian students. The registration process is ongoing on official website of the varsity.
The University of Birmingham has launched the Future Skills Scholarship for talented Indian students. The scholarship offering awards of £12,500 will be given to those Indian students who are pursuing select future-focused Master’s programmes at its UK campus.
This scholarship will help students to develop career-ready skills aligned with the evolving demands of the global workforce.
As per a press statement issued by the varsity, this scholarship is applicable for these programs- MSc Business Analytics, MSc Marketing, MSc Data Science, MSc Advanced Engineering Management, MPH Public Health, MSc Molecular Biotechnology, MA International Relations, LLM programmes (excluding LLM Energy and Environmental Law – Distance Learning).
Commenting on the initiative, Professor Mark Lee, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor (India), University of Birmingham, said, “The Future Skills Scholarship reinforces the University of Birmingham’s commitment to supporting Indian students as they pursue world-class education and develop the skills that will shape tomorrow’s industries. Education opens doors, expands horizons, and creates new possibilities, and we are committed to ensuring that more Indian students can access these opportunities.”
The registration process for this scholarship is ongoing. Eligible students can apply for the scholarship program till April 30, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Birmingham.
