UP Police, UPPSC paper leak case: ED nabs two masterminds, credits and cash deposits observed in bank accounts of duo

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow has arrested the two masterminds of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam paper leak and the state's Public Service Commission's RO/ARO exam paper leak case, the agency said in a release on Tuesday.

The ED took custody of Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash following the order of the Special Court (PMLA), Lucknow granting custody to the agency.

"ED initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the UP Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act, 1998; and Information Technology Act, 2000 pertaining to the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Paper Leak and UPPSC's RO/ARO Exam Paper Leak," the ED said.

ED investigation revealed that Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash, with the assistance of their associates, leaked question papers for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 and the RO/ARO Exam-2023.

They generated proceeds of crime by providing leaked question papers to exam aspirants before the scheduled date, the ED said.

Arrangements were made for candidates to gather at resorts in Manesar, Haryana, and Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Significant credits and cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of the accused just after the release of exam notifications and till/after the date of the exam.

"Earlier, assets including inter-alia, plots, apartments, bank accounts, and automobiles, amounting to the tune of Rs. 1.02 Crore were also attached by ED Lucknow vide PAO dated 06.08.2024 under PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is under progress," it added.