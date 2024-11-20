Menu Explore
PM Modi meets engineer-turned-Vedanta teacher Masetti in Brazil, praises him for popularising Indian philosophy

PTI |
Nov 20, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Modi met Masetti, also known as Vishwanath, before his departure from Brazil after he attended the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta and Gita among the people, and also witnessed glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta and Gita among the people, and also witnessed glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta and Gita among the people, and also witnessed glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit here.(PTI File)

Modi met Masetti, also known as Vishwanath, before his departure from Brazil after he attended the G20 Summit.

“Met Jonas Masetti and his team. I had mentioned him during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes for his passion towards Vedanta and the Gita. His team presented glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit,” Modi posted on X along with the photos.

“It is commendable how Indian culture is making an impact all over the world,” Modi added.

Masetti, dressed in a white dhoti and a tilak on his forehead, was present along with his troop. The group showcased a small glimpse of the Ramayan in Sanskrit.

As mentioned by Modi in his post on X, he had lauded Masetti in his Mann Ki Baat on November 29, 2020 and highlighted how his was an effort to popularise the culture of India.

“@JonasMasetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta as well as Gita among people there. He uses technology effectively to popularise our culture and ethos. #MannKiBaat,” Modi had posted on X then.

According to the post, Masetti is a mechanical engineer, who worked in a company dealing with stock market, but later found a calling in Indian culture, especially Vedanta, a journey described by Modi during the Mann Ki Baat as “a long journey from stocks to spirituality.”

He runs an institute called 'Vishwavidya' in Brazil at Petropolis in the hills about an hour's drive from the capital here. He has studied Vedanta in India and uses technology to propagate his message and conducts regular online programmes.

“He has taught his 'Free Open Course' to more than 1.5 lakh students during the last seven years,” Modi said in that talk.

Modi will depart from here to visit Guyana till November 21. His visit at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
