US Former First Lady visits IIT Gandhinagar, interacts with students, faculty

US Former First Lady and Secretary of State and philanthropist Hillary Rodham Clinton visited IIT Gandhinagar on Tuesday, February 7 as a part of her India visit. On her visit at Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, she interacted with faculty, students and larger IITGN community. Clinton was joined by senior officials of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).

While speaking at townhall organised by the Institute titled, “Insights from Her Journey”, US Former First Lady emphasised the need to take climate action and adopt sustainable alternate solutions in our day-to-day lives.

As per a press release issued by IIT Gandhinagar, the US Secretary of State further talked about the importance of higher education to prepare young people for tomorrow. She also encouraged the girls and women of the country to develop enough resilience and support each other in dealing with adversity.

While speaking about the importance of self-reflection and introspection while being in leadership roles, Secretary Clinton said, “We are living in such a fast-paced world and being overstimulated by information as well as misinformation. So I think it’s especially important to shut off social media and your phone in order to have that time for self-reflection. Do an activity like arts, exercise or just a walk in nature without any other digital distractions, which helps you relax and distress”, according to the official press release.

The Institute honoured Secretary Clinton with thoughtful gifts including “Meghadutam - The Cloud Message”, a book having an English translation of the famous lyrical poem by classical Sanskrit poet and dramatist Kalidasa, by Prof Srinivas Reddy, a Guest Professor at IITGN as a gesture of gratitude and an indo-western jacket made using exquisite Mashru silk with traditional Ajrakh print.