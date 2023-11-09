VIT and University College Dublin sign MoU to boost cross-border collaboration

University College Dublin (UCD) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) signed an MoU aiming to promote cross-border collaboration, student exchange, joint academic research, and faculty engagement. The collaboration is expected to provide students with opportunities for international exposure and academic enhancement, as well as encourage cross-cultural understanding.(Handout)

According to a press release by Education in Ireland, the collaboration aims to empower VIT students to study at UCD in the Colleges of Engineering & Architecture, and Business for one term/full academic year. With this, the students at VIT will benefit from an access-feeder or 'international transfer program,' allowing them to study at UCD after completing a minimum of two years of their bachelor's degree.

“This MoU between UCD and VIT will open up areas for cooperation between the two institutions in the areas of student and staff exchanges and collaborative partnership opportunities across diverse disciplines. As Ireland's Global University, UCD presents great opportunities for learning in an internationalized curriculum and for partnerships in research, with outstanding joint opportunities for UCD students and staff to take advantage of VIT," said Professor Colin Scott, Vice President for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, and Principal for the College of Social Sciences & Law at University College Dublin.

The collaboration is expected to provide students with opportunities for international exposure and academic enhancement, as well as encourage cross-cultural understanding. It will also enable collaborative research efforts that tackle global challenges and drive innovation, said Education in Ireland.

“This partnership between VIT and UCD is a testament to our commitment to global education and research excellence. By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to empower our students and faculty to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. We are excited to embark on this journey with UCD and look forward to the transformative impact this partnership will have on our institutions, our communities, and the world,” said Dr R Seenivasan, Director of the International Relations Office and Professor at the Centre for Nanobiotechnology at VIT University.

“The signing of this MOU symbolizes a growing partnership between India and Ireland- one that will lead to numerous joint initiatives, eventually producing new synergies in areas of academic research, seminars, knowledge exchange, and exploring new programs in the years to come. Education in Ireland supports and looks forward to more such collaborations of Irish Higher Education Institutes with Indian universities," said Mr Barry O’ Driscoll, Regional Manager - India & South Asia, Education in Ireland.