WBJEE 2021: Round 2 seat allotment result released on wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released WBJEE 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result on August 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination and have also applied for counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidate must report to the newly allotted institute and complete all admission formalities and collect signed physical reporting receipt. The acceptance fee have to be paid and seat allotment letter should be downloaded by the candidate, faling which, he or she will not be considered for seat allotment in any further round.

The selected candidates will have to report at the allotted institute for document verification from August 27, 2021, to September 2, 2021. WBJEEB will conduct a mop-up round on September 6 and 8, 2021. The allotment result of the mop-up round will be published on September 11, 2021. To check the round 2 seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

WBJEE 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

• Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on WBJEE 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your seat allotment result is displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.