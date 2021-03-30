Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer learning opportunities related to space

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.

The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will facilitate applied science opportunities for students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from a satellite operating in space.

"We have always believed in the power of creation through exploration. This partnership is a testament to our mission of enabling kids to think beyond the obvious and aim for the stars, quite literally," Whitehat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj said in a statement.

The contract entails a satellite launch in December 2021, which will have a payload dedicated to WhiteHat Jr that provides its students with exciting learning opportunities related to space.

In addition, WhiteHat Jr students will also have access to another satellite on a trial basis scheduled for launch in June 2021. Both satellites will leverage the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare, the statement said.

There will be over 30 sensors onboard each satellite, including infrared, temperature, sun sensor, gyroscope, etc.

"From analyzing sensor data to relaying messages to and fro, the advanced learning opportunities that students would get are endless.

"Moreover, students would be able to participate in different ways of orchestrating space data on WhiteHat Jr's payload computer (a Raspberry Pi 4 with a direct link to the main onboard computer)," the statement said.

WhiteHat Jr claims to have more than 175,000 students from around the world and 11,000 women-only teacher workforce.

"We are really excited to partner with WhiteHat Jr. This marks the first mission where a partner is fully dedicated to advancing the education of children from an early age. EnduroSat has long advocated for space education to be democratized and made available to everyone through our own Spaceport Academy,” EnduroSat founder and CEO Raycho Raychev said.