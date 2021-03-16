Will look into issue of schools charging fees during pandemic: Bihar govt
The Bihar government said on Tuesday that it will look into the issue of private schools charging tuition fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action.
Replying to RJD member Bhai Virendra's short-notice question in the assembly, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the state government enacted a law in 2019 to regulate the fees charged by private schools.
However, there is no provision in the law as per which the government can direct any private school for waiving the fees for a particular period but since it is the general sentiments of parents, so the government will look into the issue and see what can be done in this regard, the minister said.
The legislators are of the view that why private schools charged fees when no classes were held, Choudhary said, adding that the institutions claimed that they are taking the fees as activities through the online mode continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will look into issue of schools charging fees during pandemic: Bihar govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Minister warns of action against schools for COVID guideline violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat: Shortfall of over 9k classrooms, 286 schools shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges: DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 teachers of a school in Telangana found positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras establishes Institute Advisory Board to incorporate global practices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU online exams 2021: Important instruction for candidates
- DU online exams 2021: According to the guidelines, the students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No promotion without exams for school students: Karnataka minister clarifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted without any exam: Odisha Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to establish 3 Eklavya schools in Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox