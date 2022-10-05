Home / Education / News / World Teachers' Day 2022: Know why it is celebrated on October 5

World Teachers' Day 2022: Know why it is celebrated on October 5

news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 08:15 AM IST

World Teachers Day 2022 is being celebrated today, October 5. Here's all you need to know about the event.

World Teachers' Day 2022: Know why it is celebrated on October 5(Shutterstock)
World Teachers' Day 2022: Know why it is celebrated on October 5(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

World Teachers' Day or International Teachers day is celebrated across the globe on October 5.

World Teachers' day is a joint initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

The day marks the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

It also celebrates the adoption of the UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of higher-education teaching personnel by the UNESCO General Conference in 1997.

UNESCO proclaimed October 5 as World Teachers’ Day in 1994.

World Teachers' Day 2022 theme

The theme of World Teachers' Day 202 is “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”.

Teachers' Day in India

India, on the other hand has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day since 1962. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 to honor second President of the country Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary falls on the same day.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teacher's day education news
teacher's day education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out