World Teachers' Day 2022: Know why it is celebrated on October 5

World Teachers' Day or International Teachers day is celebrated across the globe on October 5.

World Teachers' day is a joint initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

The day marks the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

It also celebrates the adoption of the UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of higher-education teaching personnel by the UNESCO General Conference in 1997.

UNESCO proclaimed October 5 as World Teachers’ Day in 1994.

World Teachers' Day 2022 theme

The theme of World Teachers' Day 202 is “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”.

On #WorldTeachersDay and every day, let's support teachers by:



🗣 Demanding fair salaries & working conditions

🗣 Calling for policies that protect them

🗣 Ensuring they are given the autonomy they need



RT if you agree!https://t.co/id7cU1XzWm pic.twitter.com/SWIw8totI4 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) October 5, 2022

Teachers' Day in India

India, on the other hand has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day since 1962. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 to honor second President of the country Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary falls on the same day.