Minister Jayant Chaudhury has launched a week-long celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of the Skill India Mission. Over the decade, more than 6 crore Indians have been trained under the mission. World Youth Skills Day: Minister Jayant Chaudhury launches week-long celebration of 10 years of Skill India Mission(PTI)

While launching the week-long celebration, the Minister reflected that skilling, which was earlier scattered across ministries, was unified under a single, coordinated effort that brought together government departments, the private sector, and civil society.

As per a press statement, the celebration will comprise programs, workshops, and exhibitions across ITIs, skill centres, and educational institutions in every state. The celebrations will culminate in the ‘Bharat SkillNxt 2025’ event on July 22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during which major skilling initiatives will be launched, including a dedicated program on AI skilling for school children.

Talking about the impending skill policy, the Minister said, “Just as the National Education Policy (NEP) has been a game changer for the education sector, the upcoming National Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy will be equally transformative for India’s workforce. It will redefine the way we skill, upskill, and reskill our people—preparing them to thrive and lead in an increasingly dynamic global economy", read the statement.

Further, the Minister also spoke about the ₹60,000 crore ITI Revamp Scheme approved by the Cabinet, which will include ₹10,000 crore from CSR contributions.

Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) have trained over 1.64 crore youth till now. Reforms in quality, governance, and affiliation norms have supported more than 14,500 industrial training institutes (ITIs).