Home / Education / NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 150 vacancies for Lab Technician on offer

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 150 vacancies for Lab Technician on offer

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at nhm.assam.gov.in on or before July 19, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab)
         

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician for an initial period of 3 months for COVID-19 Duties on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at nhm.assam.gov.in on or before July 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies for Laboratory Technician. The number of vacancies are tentative in nature and thus may vary at the time of recruitment. In order to apply for the post, a candidate must be upto 44 years old as on March 31, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Laboratory Technician Diploma Course from Medical Colleges of Assam or Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Mizoram or Institutes under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam.

The candidates will be selected through an interview. The schedule of interview/selection test for the respective position will be published on the website in due course of time. No separate individual call letter for the interview/ selection test will be sent. So, candidates are advised to keep a tab of the NHM’s official website.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

