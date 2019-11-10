NHM MP Recruitment 2019: Registration to fill 3450 vacancies of Community health officers closes soon

education

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:18 IST

The last date to apply for the six months certificate course in the Community Health Examination 2020-21 at National Health Mission, MP, for the recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers is Sunday, November 10, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at, mponline.gov.in. The registration for the post had started on October 30, 2019.

A total of 3450 seats are available for the certificate course. Candidates who will complete the course will be recruited as Community health officers in the health and welfare department.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should possess B.Sc degree in Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc or GNM from an institute or university registered with Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council OR BAMS from a recognized university or institute.

Age limit:

According to the corrigendum released on October 24, 2019, candidates should be between 21-40 years old as on January 1, 2020. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the upper age limit is extended by five years.

For further information, candidates are advised to go through the official notification released by the National Health Mission, MP.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the six months certificate course in the Community Health Examination 2020-21.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for Certificate Course in Community Health 2020-21 under National Health Mission”

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘The application form for Certificate Course in Community Health 2020 - 21 will be live from 30/10/2019’

4.Go to the ‘Counselling activities’ section on the webpage

5.Click on the registration link available on the webpage

6.Fill in the application form with all the requisite information and proceed

7.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.