NIACL Assistant Mains result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the results of Mains examination 2018 for the post of assistant (class 3) on Tuesday. Candidates can also check their marks obtained on the official website of NIACL.

Here’s the direct link to check state wise list of successful candidates.

Successful candidates are shortlisted provisionally for the regional language test. The test will tentatively be conducted on November 24 and 25. NIACL will upload the call letters for the regional language test shortly, on its website.

The preliminary examination for 685 vacancies was conducted on September 8 and the mains examination was held on October 6.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 19:24 IST