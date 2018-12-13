NIACL recruitment 2018-19: Apply for 312 AO posts before December 26

New India Assurance Company Limited has invited applications for 312 vacancy for administrative officers (generalists and specialist, scale 1). Last date to apply for AO posts is December 26, 2018.

Candidates can visit the official website of NIACL for the recruitment notice.You can also find a direct link of the notification and the link for applying online, below on this page.

The recruitment of administrative officers are under legal, finance accounts and company secretary disciplines. The recruitment process includes written examination and interview. The written examination will be conducted in two phases.

The written examination phase 1 (preliminary) comprising of objective type questions will be conducted on January 30, 2019 while the phase 2 exam (mains) comprising of objective and descriptive type of questions will be conducted on March 2, 2019.

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This would consist of 3 sections including English language, Reasoning ability and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

Main Examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 30 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered.

Direct link to check the official notification of the recruitment .

Click here to apply online.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 12:36 IST