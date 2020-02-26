e-paper
NIC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 495 vacancies of scientist, technical posts, direct link here

NIC Recruitment 2020: National Informatics Centre has invited online application for the recruitment of 288 scientists and 207 scientific/technical posts. Here is the direct link to apply.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:47 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIC Recruitment 2020
NIC Recruitment 2020(NIC)
         

NIC Recruitment 2020: National Informatics Centre (NIC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 495 vacancies.Out of the total 495 vacancies, 288 vacancies are for scientists and 207 for scientific/technical posts. Candidates can apply online at calicut.nielit.in/nic from February 26 onwards. The last date to apply is March 26 till 5 pm.

NIC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Scientist - ‘B’ Group ‘A’

Applicant should have a Bachelor Degree in Engineering (BE), or Bachelor in Technology (BTech), or Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) B-level, or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE), or Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (GIETE).

Candidates hhaving a Master’s degree in Science (MSc), or Master Degree in Computer Application, or Master Degree in Engineering /Technology (ME /MTech) can also apply. The openings are also valid for those with Master’s in Philosophy (MPhil).

Scientific/Technical Assistant - ‘A’ Group ‘B’

Applicant should have a BE/ BTech/ MSc/ MS/ MCA Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunications, Computer Sciences, Computer and Networking Security, Software System, Information Technology and Informatics.

Application fees

Unreserved and other category candidates will have to pay the application fee (non-refundable) of Rs 800.

There is no fee for SC/ST/PWD/women candidates.

Selection process:

Scientist ‘B’ Post : Candidates will have to undergo a written examination and interview

Scientific/Technical Assistant - ‘A’ Post: Only written examination.

Written examination shall be for 3 hours and will be conducted in only English language.

Exam Pattern:

The question paper will comprise of 65 per cent questions from technical area, while the remaining 35 per cent will be from generic area.

120 objective type questions consisting of 78 questions from technical part (computer science) and 42 questions from the generic area.

Every question will carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The minimum percentage to qualify the written examination will be 50 per cent for General/EWS, 40 per cent for OBC, 30 per cent for the SC/ST/PWD categories.

Age limit

For General and EWS - 30 years

For SC/ST and service candidates- 35 years

For OBC - 33 years

For PWD - 40 years

For ex-service men - As per Government of India Rules

Direct link to apply

Click on ‘Register’ tab given at the bottom of the page

NIC Recruitment 2020: Official notification

