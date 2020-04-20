NIC Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 495 vacancies extended till April 30

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:46 IST

Amidst the lockdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, National Informatics Centre (NIC) has extended the last date of submission of application forms for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientific/ Technical Assistant – ‘A’ in NIC till April 30.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at calicut.nielit.in on or before the deadline till 5 pm.

However, candidates must note that the eligibility conditions with respect to the cut off date for age, educational qualification and experience for applying for both the posts will remain unchanged, which is March 26, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 495 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientific/ Technical Assistant – “A” at NIC. Out of which, 288 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’, and 207 for Scientific/ Technical Assistant – ‘A’.

Candidates selected for the Scientist “B” vacancies will be eligible for a salary of Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500, and Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400 for Scientific/Technical Assistant ‘A’ vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official employment notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.